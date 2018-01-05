Filed Under:Axl Rose, Donald Trump, Guns N' Roses
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders recently called questions about the President’s Trump mental fitness “disgraceful and laughable,” (via CNN).

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, who has been critical of the current administration before, chimed in with some pointed tweets.

Related: Axl Rose Slams Vice President Pence Over NFL Game ‘PR Stunt’

“Along with several other condescending adjectives the current WH has no room to call virtually anyone disgraceful,” he wrote.

He also called the White House the gold standard of “disgraceful.”

See Axl’s tweets below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live