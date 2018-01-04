Filed Under:Liam Payne, rita ora
Photo: AdMedia / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Liam Payne and Rita Ora have shared a video snippet, in which they boogie down to their new duet “For You.”

Related: Liam Payne Shares Adorable Baby Picture In New Year Countdown

The track will be featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, which drops on Friday (Jan. 5).

In the clip, which was shot in the studio, the artists wear headphones as they rehearse and listen back to the uptempo dance song. From the looks of things, it was a fun recording session.

Check out the preview below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live