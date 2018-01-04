The NFL star can shoot as well as throw.
Filed Under:ciara, Russell Wilson
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Russell Wilson is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, but the NFL star has other skills too, like photography.

Related: Kelly Rowland And Ciara Bring Christmas Carols To Children’s Hospital

Wilson recently shot some intimate photos of his wife Ciara, which the singer/actress/model shared via her official Twitter account.

The QB may have a second career waiting when he retires from football.

Check out the sexy shots below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live