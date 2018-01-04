Filed Under:Bruno Mars, Cardi B., Finesse
From ‘Bodak’ to throwback! Bruno Mars has just dropped a remix of his 24k Magic banger, “Finesse,” with the voice behind the summer’s hottest jam, “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B

Ever since the summer, Mars has been talking about how much he had been feelin’ Big Bronx Boogie’s sound.

Well, it turns out the two have managed to get together and are ready to drop some throwback-feelin’-fire on fans. At midnight, Burno dropped the “Finesse” remix; he made the announcement earlier on Twitter, and even included some 90s-vibe artwork for the single.

Check out the official video for the freshly released remix, which contains explicit lyrics, below.

