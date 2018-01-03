The superstar rapper will perform songs from his new album 'Revival.'
Filed Under:Eminem, governor's ball, halsey, Jack White, Khalid, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

The lineup for the eighth annual Governors Ball Music Festival has been revealed, with an expansive list of artists. Eminem, Jack White and Travis Scott are three of the biggest acts on the bill. The concert will mark White’s first solo appearance since 2014.

Related: Beyoncé, Eminem And The Weeknd Top Coachella 2018

The Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs, A Perfect Circle and N.E.R.D will also perform the festival, as will Diplo and Mark Ronson, who are scheduled to debut their new project Silk City.

The three-day event will take place June 1 to 3 at Randall’s Island Park. Discount tickets are available on the event website until January 4 at midnight.

Other artists scheduled for the Ball include: Halsey, Khalid, Chvrches, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Vic Mensa, Cut Copy, Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley, Dirty Projectors, Margo Price, Third Eye Blind, D.R.A.M., the Glitch Mob, Japandroids, Kelela and Brockhampton.

Check out the full lineup below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live