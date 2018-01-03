“IF YOU LIKED 2017, YOU’LL LOVE 2018.”
By Hayden Wright

Frank Ocean released Blonde and Endless in 2016 but took a break from churning out new material in 2017. A New Year’s message on his Tumblr account hints that 2018 could bring an upturn in his output.

In a cryptic post, Ocean shared an image of a guy wearing a green hat bearing the message:“IF YOU LIKED 2017, YOU’LL LOVE 2018.”

The image is captioned with the note: “new 18-99.”

Tumblr has been a longtime source of Frank Ocean intel. In November, fans picked up on a hint that Ocean has a complete studio album in his possession, and is awaiting the right time for release.

2016 wasn’t a totally quiet year for Frank, who released standalone singles like “Provider” and “Chanel.” If you liked those songs, it seems like you’re going to love what Ocean has up his sleeve in the New Year.

 

