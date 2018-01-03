Filed Under:aaron watson
By Lauren Hoffman

Aaron Watson recently earned his first-ever top 20 single with “Outta Style.” Although it took him 18 years, with 13 albums and 2,500 shows under his belt, this country singer is remaining true to his music.

“I love country music. You know for the longest time I got labeled as just this Texas artist. This regional artist. But I’m a country artist and I’m from Texas,” Watson said.

In our exclusive interview, Watson discussed his style as well as what he thinks should go “Outta Style” very soon. The 40-year-old’s list included skinny jeans, leather bracelets, and most importantly, Bitmojis.

“Outta Style” is the lead single from Watson’s critically acclaimed album, Vaquero. The record debuted in February of 2017 and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

