By Hayden Wright

Each January brings a raft of commendations by way of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her New Year’s Honors list, and this year Ringo Starr was selected to receive a knighthood from Her Majesty. Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney both reacted to the news, sending Starr best wishes.

“Dear Sir Ringo,” Ono wrote on Twitter. “I am very happy that you have received this honour from the Queen. It’s about time! Huge congratulations! I am delighted for you and your family. It is an honour for everyone in the Beatles family and I love you very much.”

Paul McCartney (himself a “Sir” for 20 years) commented on Instagram, “Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer, best pal! X Paul,” he wrote.

In addition to his musical achievements, Ringo has made a name for himself as a humanitarian. His annual Peace and Love birthday celebration reached new heights in 2017 and he remains one of Britain’s most successful musical exports. The Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb was also cited on the Queen’s list for knighthoods in the New Year.

“It’s great!” Starr wrote in a statement on Facebook. “It’s an honor and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love.”