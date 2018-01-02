Wentz recruited his two sons to make the announcement.
While the world rang in 2018, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz had some exciting personal news to share. His girlfriend, Meagan Camper, is expecting a baby girl.

The Wentz-Camper household shared the good news with an Instagram photo of sons Bronx (Wentz’s child with Ashlee Simpson) and Saint holding a pink present, symbolizing their growing family.

“Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet: [girl emoji] coming to our family in 2018…”

Another new arrival coming in 2018 is Fall Out Boy’s seventh studio album Mania, set for release January 19.

See Wentz’s big announcement below.

