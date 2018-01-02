By Hayden Wright

On New Year’s Eve, Keith Urban performed in Nashville and during the set he honored many of the legendary musicians who died in 2017. His ambitious medley included snippets from Tom Petty, Gregg Allman, Chuck Berry, Don Williams, Glen Campbell, Montgomery Gentry (who lost Troy Gentry) and AC/DC (who lost Malcolm Young).

Urban began the tribute by playing a section of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” in memory of the band’s frontman Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in May. Cornell’s widow Vicky saw the performance and shared an Instagram post thanking Urban for including her late husband’s music in the medley.

“Thank you @keithurban for the beautiful tribute for @chriscornellofficial – bringing in the New Year with his memory,” she wrote.

Watch Urban’s full tribute below:

See Vicky Cornell’s post here: