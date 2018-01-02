Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

He might only be one month old, but Memphis Aldean is already a star.

Related: Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Share First Outing with Baby Memphis

The firstborn son of Brittany and Jason Aldean just reached his one-month birthday, which mom Aldean celebrated on Instagram.

“1 month old! That went so quickly,” she captioned the adorable photo. “I love you my angelic boy.”

Brittany Adean followed with another photo showing mother and son enjoying some precious story time together.

See the heartwarming posts below.