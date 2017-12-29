Photo: Ron Elkman /USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

This year’s NHL Winter Classic is all about New York, and they’ve tapped local boy Ace Frehley of KISS to kick things off.

Related: Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley of KISS Reunite for Hurricane Relief Fundraiser

Professional hockey’s annual outdoor match is set for New York’s Citi Field this year, pitting cross-state rivals the Buffalo Sabres against the home team New York Rangers.

Frehley will open the show with a pre-game performance of his solo hit, “New York Groove.” The KISS guitarist’s version of the song (originally recorded by the band Hello in 1975) peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1978.

“CALLING ROCK SOLDIERS!!,” Frehley posted to his Facebook page about the performance. “Strike up the band, fire up your DVR’s and/or your winter coats… this just in!”

Keeping with the New York theme, Buffalo’s own Goo Goo Dolls will perform during the first intermission, while drummer Max Weinberg of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band will being his quartet, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, to serve as the house band.

This year’s NHL Winter Classic will be broadcast live on NBC on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET.