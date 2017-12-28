Filed Under:Blanket Jackson, Paris Jackson, Prince Michael
Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s not quite the Jackson 5, but it’s pretty close.

Paris Jackson, the lone daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson, has shared a new image featuring her posing alongside brothers Prince and Prince Michael II, better known as Blanket.

The photo finds the three Jackson siblings hanging out with family friend, Omer Bhatti, the only person in the shot not wearing black.

See the photo below.

happy christmas from ours to yours #brahdas

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

