Filed Under:demi lovato
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato is famously “Cool for the Summer,” and the pop star looks ready for the season to arrive in a steamy new bathing suit.

Related: Demi Lovato Shares Message of Self-Care for the Holidays

“In ❤️ with this bathing suit…,” Lovato posted on Instagram next to the photo of the singer wearing a black and white one-piece with red accents and a plunging neckline. See the image below.

Fans of Lovato’s poolside look can find the suit, dubbed “The Michelle in Cherries,” on the Solid & Striped website. It retails for $168.

In ❤️ with this bathing suit... 😌🍒💋

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live