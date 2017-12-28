Filed Under:Cardi B.
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Even with only a few days left in the year, Cardi B’s whirlwind 2017 continues to pick up steam.

Related: Cardi B’s ‘Bartier Cardi’ is Here: Listen

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was exposed over Christmas weekend when a nude video featuring the star hit the internet. With reports that the images were part of a hack and stolen from her financé, Offset from the rap group Migos, Cardi B is now promising legal action.

That’s the word from Cardi B’s lawyer, Scott Mason, who told TMZ that the nude images of Cardi B and another unidentified woman were “illegally obtained,” and a full investigation is currently underway to nab the hackers.

For her part, the seemingly unflappable rapper is taking it all in stride.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before,” she wrote on Twitter following the leak, adding that there are plenty of images available of her in various stages of undress from her time as a dancer.

Still, the hackers responsible for leaking the images can expect to feel Cardi B’s unbridled wrath—via the legal system.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live