By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian the Christmas gift that keeps on giving.

Kardashian shared the lucrative gifts via Instagram story, revealing that West gifted her with more than $200,000 in stocks from such companies as Netflix, Amazon, Walt Disney, Apple and Adidas.

“Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks,” Kardashian posted, proving that West knows how to set up a gift.

“But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock,” she added with the caption, “best husband alert.”

Kardashian is now the proud owner of 920 shares of The Walt Disney Company (worth an estimated $100,000) and 995 shares of Adidas stock (which at $169.40 per share is currently worth $168,553), among other investments that were not revealed (via People).