By Scott T. Sterling

Miley Cyrus and the women of her family were definitely NSYNC for Christmas.

The feisty pop star shared a great clip of the Cyrus ladies rocking out to NSYNC’s holiday original, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” from the band’s 1998 release, Home for Christmas.

While the ladies are having fun doing a dance routine to the tune, papa Billy Ray Cyrus is seen sitting in the background just taking it all in.

“The tree ain’t the only thang gettin LIT this year,” Miley captioned the video, tagging her mom Tish and sisters Noah and Brandi. 

Learn the routine and join in the fun below.

