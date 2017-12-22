Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

For those not paying attention, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley have been killing it on Instagram lately.

Today (Dec. 22), however, the country star’s better half took things to a whole other level today by posting the best family Christmas portrait ever.

It’s a bold claim, but let’s look at the facts. We have Hubbard, his lovely wife Hayley (due to deliver the couple’s first child any day now) and the family dog, Harley, decked out in matching Christmas pajamas.

Congratulations, Hayley and Tyler Hubbard. You’ve done it. This is the greatest family Christmas portrait of all-time.

See the glorious display of Christmas excellence below.