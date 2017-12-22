Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Metallica’s James Hetfield helped spread Christmas cheer to police and firefighters in his Colorado town. First responders in Vail received Starbucks gift cards courtesy of Metallica’s All Within My Hands charitable foundation and they were hand-delivered by the band’s frontman. The organization tweeted photos of Hetfield posing with the men and women as a gesture of gratitude for all their hard work.

Related: Metallica’s James Hetfield Preaches Unity, Tolerance

All Within My Hands is committed to “creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services,” and the holidays are the perfect time to make good on that mission.

Starbucks recently joined forces to spread $1 million across three music-oriented foundations: Chance the Rapper’s Social Works organization, Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and All Within My Hands.

See photos from Hetfield’s visits here:

James visited @VailFire to spread some holiday cheer with #AWMH Starbucks gift cards! #GiveGood https://t.co/VRtMExYw3J —

All Within My Hands (@AWMHFoundation) December 21, 2017