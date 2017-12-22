Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Lil Wayne has delivered an early Christmas with two new remixes. First, he put his spin on 21 Savage’s “Bank Account” from Issa Album. Then he shared a remix based on ‘The Story of O.J.,” JAY-Z’s GRAMMY-nominated hit from his latest release 4:44.

Fans will be getting more new music from Wayne soon. Weezy is set to release his Dedication 6 mixtape this coming Monday, Dec. 25 for Christmas. Tha Carter V, which remains in limbo due to disputes with Cash Money, could also be coming at any time.

“Of course you’re going to see Tha Carter V,” he said in August. “I just don’t want to put it out the wrong way. Honestly, I can do what I want at any time. The fans deserve it to be right and that’s how it’s gonna be. I’ma make sure it’s right.”

Listen to Wayne’s new remixes, which contain explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.