All you need is "LOVE."
Photo: Zoe Meyers / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Kendrick Lamar has released a video for the track “LOVE.” from his double platinum album DAMN.

The clip starts with shots of a couple at a dining room table exhibiting a gamut of expression ranging from sweetness to anger. Another scene depicts the rapper sitting in the middle of a crowd of women, but his eyes are fixed on just one of them.

In a particularly striking shot, Lamar’s love interest is covered in glitter and jewels, and not much else.

Watch Kendrick’s new clip, which contains some nudity, here.

