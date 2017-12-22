Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Billy Corgan brought the Christmas spirit to his hometown Chicago’s morning news.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman was a guest on the WGN Morning News show today (Dec. 22), where he invoked the holidays with a version of “Christmas Dreaming.”

The track is best known as performed by Frank Sinatra, but it’s not an obvious choice. “If I cover a song, I try to pick something that’s not sort of in normal circulation,” Corgan explained about the song choice, performed as a duet with local television personality Jenniffer Weigel. “I actually played this song at my tea house last year on the banjo,” he added, referencing Madame Zuzu’s Tea Shop and Art Studio.

Watch the full performance below.