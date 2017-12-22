Filed Under:98 Degrees

There’s nothing like going to New York City for the holidays and being greeted by a warm 98 Degrees.

Such was the case for a busload of delighted tourists recently when the popular boy band 98 gave them a holiday surprise that they won’t soon forget.

The group hopped on a New York City tour bus to sing for unsuspecting fans with the help of TripAdvisor. The guys regaled the tourists with holiday favorites like “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

“We’ve been doing a lot of traveling in our very own tour bus, so this is one of our few days off and it’s great to be here in New York,” the group said of the holiday surprise.

We’re sure the lucky group of tourists agrees.

