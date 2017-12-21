Filed Under:Katy Perry
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Katy Perry has made a young cancer-surviving fan’s dream come true by joining her for a special duet.

Perry has the shared the touching story of Rayna Massie, and how she met the young fan through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Massie was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 7, which she’s been battling ever since with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Perry and Massie met backstage at a show, where the pop star and her young fan immediately bonded over her favorite song “Roar.”

After the pair got together to sing “Roar” together, Massie was escorted to VIP seats in front of the stage to watch Perry perform, where the star shouted out her special and now cancer-free fan.

Watch the video of her inspiring story via Teen Vogue below.

