By Scott T. Sterling

Billy Joel brought a little extra holiday cheer last night (Dec. 20) by welcoming Steve Miller to the stage during a show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The two rock legends got together for a performance of Miller’s 1973 hit, “The Joker.” Miller’s star turn was the latest guest cameo during Joel’s ongoing residency at the famed New York venue. A show back in October featured appearances from both Paul Simon and Miley Cyrus.

Watch fan footage of the collaboration below.

