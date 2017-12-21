Filed Under:Beyonce, Jay-Z, tina knowles
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

You know the party is lit when people start doing the electric slide—especially when those people are Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Tina Knowles.

The first family of rap and pop were caught getting in the holiday spirit and hitting the electric slide hard in a video originally shared on Tina Knowles’ Instagram account.

Everyone in the video is definitely having a good time, particularly JAY-Z, who is laughing it up while participating in the synchronized dance step to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 hit, “Before I Let Go.”

While Knowles went on to delete the clip, it’s been captured for posterity by Revolt TV, who shared the fun family footage on Twitter.

See the tweet below.

