Eminem Performs Three-Song Medley on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Filed Under: Eminem
Photo: Anthony Behar / USA Today Network

Eminem was the musical guest on last night’s Saturday Night Live and the Detroit rapper gave a unique performance.

Related: Eminem and Leslie Jones Help Chance the Rapper Pick a New Name

Instead of performing two separate songs, as is typical, Em performed one three-song medley which featured his new single “Walk On Water,” “Stan” and “Love The Way You Lie.”

Skylar Grey provided the vocal features for each track which were originally performed by Beyoncé, Dido, and Rihanna respectively.

Check out the performance, which contains explicit language, below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live