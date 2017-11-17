‘It’s Time For Straight Talk’ With Sara Evans, Justin Moore and Lindsay Ell

All this month we’ll be checking in with your favorite country artists out on the road as part of the “It’s Time For Straight Talk” series. In this next installment we talk with Sara Evans, Justin Moore and Lindsay Ell on how they came to be country musicians and what keeps them grounded while out on the road.

Sara Evans has been singing country music since she was just 4-years-old and always knew that she wanted to be a performer. She explained how her upbringing helped groom her for the competitive industry, “Being a farm kid and being from the country, I’m truly a country girl and it definitely taught me the work ethic that I would need to pursue this career.” Connecting with her fans is the most important thing, “It truly is the love of performing. Especially when you have a chance to perform something for someone.” She adds, “That’s my prayer before each show, I want somebody to go home feeling happy.”

Justin Moore never had childhood aspirations to be a singer, he was interested in sports since childhood. He opened up about a conversation he had as a teenager with his dad where he suggested that Moore think about being a country artist, “You can do that? I thought people were born and bread to do that. I didn’t think it happened to normal people.” The singer/songwriter went to college for two weeks, decided then and there he wanted to a singer and never looked back. Moore has been performing in front of audiences ever since, “I got into this to have fans sing back songs to me that I wrote.”

Before Lindsay Ell even became a country singer the guitar beat was flowing through her blood. “I fell in love with the guitar when I was 8-years-old and there was just a curiosity in the instrument that I could never get enough of,” Ell explains. “My dad plays anything with strings on it, my mom plays piano, my brother plays guitar. I just had music all around me.” Now that she’s on the road all the time with her brand new album, The Project, she explained that she’s on her phone over six hours a day and keeps in touch with her family via FaceTime.