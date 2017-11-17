Selena Gomez Reveals Wet and Wild ‘Wolves’ Video

Filed Under: Marshmello, Selena Gomez

By Scott T. Sterling

Selena Gomez has revealed the music video for “Wolves,” and it’s one wet and wild adventure.

The long-awaited official clip follows the lo-fi video Gomez previously shared featuring the pop star FaceTiming with her DJ collaborator, Marshmello.

This version finds the singer exploring a mysterious building with an indoor Olympic-sized swimming pool. Gomez stalks the space in a variety of different high fashion looks sporting wet hair like she just took a dip.

Watch a preview of the clip below, the full version is currently exclusive to Apple Music.

