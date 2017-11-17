Macklemore ‘Very Proud Of’ His Naked Justin Bieber Painting

By Robyn Collins

Andy Cohen asked Macklemore a burning question on Thursday (Nov. 16) when the artist came on his show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The talk show host asked the “Corner Store” rapper about the nude painting he bought of pop star Justin Beiber with pancakes “on his junk.”

“I bought it on Etsy as a white elephant Santa gift that at the end of the night just stayed at my house. No one took it,” Macklemore said.

Since no one else wanted it, he decided to keep it. And he’s grown fond of the odd image. “I’m very proud of it, and it’s become a huge headline,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Macklemore owns a naked Justin Bieber d— pancake painting,’ and it’s part of my thing now.”

He joked that it serves a useful function in his home. “It goes right above my bed, and whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare and if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down.”

Cohen asked if Macklemore had ever discussed the photo with the Biebs. When he said he hadn’t, rapper T-Pain, chimed in: “I mean, that question has to be burned in his brain. If I had a picture of anybody with pancakes over their d—, that would obviously be the start of the conversation.”

If you want your own “Bieber with Pancake” painting, it can be found here.