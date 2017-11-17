Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato Drop ‘Echame La Culpa’ Video

By Hayden Wright

2017 has been a breakout year for Latin artist Luis Fonsi: His juggernaut “Despacito” got a Justin Bieber remix that dominated charts all summer and introduced him to a legion of fans. Now, the crossover sensation has a new record with Demi Lovato to promote: “Echame La Culpa.”

Last night the duo dropped the song’s official music video after Fonsi collected four Latin GRAMMY Awards. “Despacito” won Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Urban Fusion and Best Short Form Music Video.

“Echame La Culpa” has tropical similarities to “Despacito” but Lovato’s voice gives the sound new life. In the video, Demi delivers some of her lines from a stylish bedroom: In other scenes, she and Fonsi are pictured together on a dance floor. Could it be Fonsi’s next huge stateside hit?

Watch the video here: