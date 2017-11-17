Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui & Steve Aoki Unite for ‘All Night’

Lauren Jauregui, Steve Aoki
Photo: Courtesy Ultra

By Scott T. Sterling

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and EDM DJ Steve Aoki have teamed up for a new song, “All Night.”

“Working with Steve was such an incredible experience, I love his energy and am such a fan of what he brings to the music,” Jauregui said in a press release. “This song was so special to work on, perfecting and vocal producing, and writing. I can’t wait for the world to have it! So grateful to Steve for trusting me and my process.”

“I’m such a fan of Lauren and her incredible voice,” Aoki added. “Working together was a no-brainer for me – she is crazy talented and I’m so proud of this song. I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Check out their new track below.

