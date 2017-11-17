Green Day Releases Political Music Video ‘Back In the USA’

By Robyn Collins

Green Day has just released a new music video for “Back In The USA,” which addresses the current political climate in America by spoofing 1950s Americana.

The video starts out in black and white in a suburban setting. All is peaceful and calm. Then a traveling salesman delivers some reality glasses to a sweater-vested homeowner (played by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong). Suddenly, he starts to see the world as it really is.

Words like “consume” and “procreate” and “President to Lie Tomorrow” show up where other images or slogans once were.

As Armstrong shares with the other members of the band, then places over the camera lens, the world comes into full color, ending with a zombie version of Donald Trump on the television.

The lyrics, of course, match the poignancy of the imagery: “Let freedom ring with all the crazies on parade/ Let them eat poison and it tastes like lemonade.”

“Back In The USA” is the only new song featured on Green Day’s just released greatest hits album God’s Favorite Band.