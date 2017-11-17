Flo Rida Debuts New Song ‘Hola’ Featuring Maluma

Filed Under: flo rida
Photo: Courtesy Atlantic

By Scott T. Sterling

Flo Rida is back, and he’s in a summery mood.

The rapper has teamed up with Latin urban sensation Maluma for the sunny, upbeat dance track that sure to light up holiday and New Year’s Eve parties over the next couple of months.

Flo Rida fans can catch him when he performs at the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade next week (Nov. 23).

“Hola” follows the Flo Rida hit “Cake,” which was released earlier this year. Check it out below.

