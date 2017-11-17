ALT 92.3 FM Heralds the Return of Alt-Rock Radio to New York City

By Scott T. Sterling

The music of Foo Fighters, The Killers, 30 Seconds to Mars, Imagine Dragons and more has descended on New York City with the launch of ALT 92.3 FM.

Related: Vans Warped Tour Announces 2018 Farewell Run

ALT 92.3 FM heralds the return of alternative rock to New York City for the first time in six years. The new station is dedicated to delivering a true alternative for listeners, boasting an expertly curated playlist with local, informed discovery.

In celebration of the launch, ALT 92.3 FM will roll out 10,000 songs in a row, back-to-back, 100% commercial-free starting at 10:00 a.m. today (Nov. 17). Listeners can tune in at 92.3 FM in the New York area and around the world at alt923radio.com.

“In a city where alternative music is a way of life, we are thrilled to finally fill the void in radio in New York City,” said Pat Paxton, Entercom’s President of Programming. “With the launch of ALT 92.3, we will cater to the passionate audience who have helped define the genre for decades – and we couldn’t be more excited to turn up the volume.”