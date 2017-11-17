50 Cent & Jeremih Join Forces on ‘Still Think I’m Nothing’

By Hayden Wright

50 Cent and Jeremih joined forces on Lenny Grant’s “On and On” last month, following their hit collaboration “Down On Me” six years ago. Now the duo are back again with “Still Think I’m Nothing,” a track about being underestimated in the hip-hop game.

“If I ever said f— you n— I meant to/ When you come up how I came, life’s not gentle/ See that tear in my mama eye that meant the rent due/ I pray on it God didn’t say nothing back,” 50 raps.

Jeremih lends vocals about Lamborghinis and Porsches while 50 reps his hard scrabble beginnings and ascent to the top. Vibe notes that the song evokes Miguel and J. Cole’s, “All I Want Is You,” which sampled Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and Lou Rawls’ “Lifetime Monologue.”

