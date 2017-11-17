The New 104.3 JAMS is Chicago’s Home for Classic Hip-Hop and R&B

By Scott T. Sterling

Chicago has a new ultimate destination for classic hip-hop and R&B: The New 104.3 JAMS, Chicago’s #1 for Throwbacks.

Related: Diddy is Still the Richest Man in Hip-Hop



The New 104.3 JAMS will define the most memory-making era in music and super-serve the entire Chicago community. The station is keeping it real by launching with 10,000 songs in a row, back-to-back, and 100% commercial-free starting at 12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST today (Nov. 17). Listeners can tune in at 104.3 JAMZ and around the world at 1043jams.com.

“The time has come to usher in a brand new chapter in Chicago radio — a station that is designed by Chicagoans exclusively FOR Chicago,” explained Pat Paxton, Entercom’s President of Programming. “Hip-hop and R&B always makes you feel a certain way. The memories will come back to you immediately.”

For the first time since Nielsen started measuring music consumption in the United States, the combined genre of hip-hop and R&B took the number one spot this year – and is responsible for more than 25% of all music consumption in the U.S.