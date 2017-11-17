ALT 103.7 Hits Dallas Airwaves with Alternative Rock

By Scott T. Sterling

The music of Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Vance Joy and more has descended on Dallas with the launch of ALT 103.7.

ALT 103.7 FM is ready to disrupt Dallas airwaves by delivering a true alternative for listeners, boasting an expertly curated playlist with local, informed discovery.

In celebration of the launch, ALT 103.7 FM will roll out 10,000 songs in a row, back-to-back, 100% commercial-free starting at 10:00 a.m. today (Nov. 17). Listeners can tune in at 103.7 FM in the Metroplex and around the world at alt1037radio.com.

“We are thrilled to bring alternative back to Dallas-Ft. Worth,” said Pat Paxton, Entercom’s President of Programming. “With the launch of ALT 103.7, we will cater to the core audience who helped define the genre for decades – and we couldn’t be more excited to rewrite history.”

