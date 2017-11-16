Remy Ma and Lil Kim Unite for Defiant ‘Wake Me Up’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Remy Ma and Lil Kim make for a dynamic duo in the music video for “Wake Me Up,” the first single from Remy Ma’s forthcoming album, 7 Winters & 6 Summers.

The Eif Rivera-directed clip finds the rappers storming the Bronx in luxury cars and a series of fashion-forward looks for the booming hip-hop track.

7 Winters & 6 Summers is expected to debut in early 2018.

Check out the new clip, which contains explicit lyrics, below.

