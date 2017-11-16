Melissa Etheridge Pleads Guilty to Possession of Marijuana

The Grammy winner was busted crossing from Canada into North Dakota.
By Robyn Collins

Melissa Etheridge was arrested earlier this week for possession of marijuana.

As her tour bus crossed from Canada to North Dakota, border patrol searched Etheridge’s vehicle and found the drug onboard, reports Billboard.

Etheridge, a cancer survivor who has a legal permit for medical marijuana in California, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charge of possession. Her attorney, Thomas Dickson, entered the plea for her on Tuesday, (Nov. 14).

If the Grammy winner pays a fine of $750 and completes unsupervised probation the charges against her will be dropped.

