Maren Morris Sets Wedding Date, Jokes About Special Performer

By Anthony Donatelli

Maren Morris and fiance Ryan Hurd have finally chosen a date for when they plan on tying the knot.

“We have a date now—it’s March 24,” Morris told E! News. “I feel like all the corners are knocked out. We’ve got the location, the date, the guest list—kind of—and I’ve got the groom! So, that’s the most important part.”

The wedding planning process has been fairly simple for Morris, who seems to be anything but a bridezilla.

“I’m not like a very stuffy person, and I actually get really bored just sitting down for hours and hours,” she said. “Ryan and I want it to feel like us, so it’s going to be a party. There’s going to be a margarita bar, oyster bar, a Motown DJ, my dog. All of it!”

Morris also joked that her “Seeing Bling” duet partner, Niall Horan, will also be singing at the couple’s wedding. “Niall’s performing!” she teased.

After Morris and Hurd say “I do,” she’ll be hitting the road with Horan for the 2018 Flicker World Tour.