Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21: Artists React

Peep had been open about drug abuse and depression.
Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Overnight, news broke that promising rapper Lil Peep has died at the age of 21. Born Gustav Åhr, the artist gained attention for his mixtapes and EPs, earning fame on YouTube, Soundcloud and other music networks online. Peep’s debut album Come Over When You’re Sober dropped in September to positive reviews.

The cause of death is yet unconfirmed but The Guardian reported that Peep overdosed. The rapper was open in his music about drug abuse and struggles with depression.

On social media, peers and fans paid tribute to Lil Peep. Post Malone, Travis Barker, Diplo, Lil Yachty and others saluted his burgeoning talent and lamented the loss.

“Peep was the nicest person. Hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing,” tweeted Marshmello. “Everyone will miss you man.”

See the tweets here:

