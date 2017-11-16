Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21: Artists React

By Hayden Wright

Overnight, news broke that promising rapper Lil Peep has died at the age of 21. Born Gustav Åhr, the artist gained attention for his mixtapes and EPs, earning fame on YouTube, Soundcloud and other music networks online. Peep’s debut album Come Over When You’re Sober dropped in September to positive reviews.

The cause of death is yet unconfirmed but The Guardian reported that Peep overdosed. The rapper was open in his music about drug abuse and struggles with depression.

On social media, peers and fans paid tribute to Lil Peep. Post Malone, Travis Barker, Diplo, Lil Yachty and others saluted his burgeoning talent and lamented the loss.

“Peep was the nicest person. Hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing,” tweeted Marshmello. “Everyone will miss you man.”

See the tweets here:

I cant even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do to… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world a… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

RIP LIL PEEP 💔 —

Travis Barker (@travisbarker) November 16, 2017

R.I.P Lil Peep Dawg —

king of the youth (@lilyachty) November 16, 2017

peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man —

(@diplo) November 16, 2017

iM DiSGUSTED WiTH LiFE MY FRiENDS ARE SAYiNG LiL PEEP DiED i DONT WANT TO BELiEVE it he had such a bright future om… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

RiFF RAFF (@JODYHiGHROLLER) November 16, 2017