Drake Commemorates 6th Anniversary of ‘Take Care’

By Scott T. Sterling

The “6 God” remembers.

Drake is commemorating the sixth anniversary of his second studio album, Take Care.

The rapper shared a post on Instagram looking pensively at a list of songs.

“Take Care 6 Year Anniversary…here’s a pic of me looking at some early draft of a track list,” he captioned the photo, which was taken by his longtime producer, Noah “40” Shebib.



Take Care featured such collaborative hits as “Crew Love” with the Weeknd , the title track featuring Rihanna and “Make Me Proud” with Nicki Minaj.

The album debuted at No. 1 when it was released back in 2011, going on to sell more than four million copies.