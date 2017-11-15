Dave Grohl Joins Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’

By Robyn Collins

As Guns N’ Roses played “Paradise City,” the closing song of their set Tuesday night, Nov. 14 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK and Foo Fighter’s frontman Dave Grohl joined the band.

Related: P!nk Joins Guns N’ Roses for ‘Patience’

Axl Rose joked to the audience that Grohl “just happened to be in the neighborhood.” The Foo Fighters are scheduled to play the same venue Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Guns N’ Roses’ 2017 North American Not in This Lifetime… tour, wraps up Nov. 29 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Check out photos and fan footage of the performance, which contains brief profanity, below.