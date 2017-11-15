Chris Young Remembers the Day His Sister Told Him She Was Joining the Marines

By Annie Reuter

Chris Young still remembers the day his younger sister, Dorothy, told him she was joining the Marines. As he explains, he was the last one in his family to learn the news. Before his performance in Chicago on Wednesday (November 15) at Stars and Strings, which celebrates our nation’s military heroes and their families, he spoke with Radio.com about the experience.

“She was trying not to tell me,” he admits. “She told my whole family she was going into the Marine Corps and wanted to tell me last. She was worried I was going to be upset with her. But I’m so proud of her for that. It was something that she wanted to do and there is always going to be that connection that she holds to that and that I hold to everything that’s a military cause for the rest of my life.”

Young has traveled to Iraq, Germany and South Korea as well as all over the U.S. to perform for our troops and he says it’s something that’s important to him. It’s also why he signed on to be a part of this year’s Stars and Strings concert.

“Getting to play an event like Stars and Strings that also benefits an organization like Folds of Honor is really special,” he says of tonight’s performance. “Especially when you’re getting real close to Thanksgiving, you start talking about what you’re thankful for [and] being able to say a big thank you to our military is always super important.”

The third annual Stars and Strings concert is a stripped-down acoustic show celebrating our nation’s military heroes and their families. Held at The Chicago Theatre on November 15, performers include Young, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, and Lindsay Ell.