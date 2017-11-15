Alt-J Debut Haunting ‘Pleader’ Video

Filed Under: alt-j

By Scott T. Sterling

Alt-J have gone fully cinematic for the band’s latest music video, “Pleader.”

Related: Alt-J Debut ‘Deadcrush’ Video Featuring Historic Crushes

The video tells an elaborate tale of life in a small countryside village.

“When we set out to make a video for ‘Pleader,’ Joe (Newman) sent the following one line brief to director Isaiah Seret: ‘a Welsh mining love story; a tidal wave of earth,'” the band revealed to NPR. “What Isaiah came back with was an epic short film, inspired both by the song’s source material and Tarkovsky’s The Sacrifice. A family must pit their desire to have a child against the knowledge that this would destroy their community. The hypnotic, hymnal quality of the song binds the video throughout, hinting at redemption while destruction takes place.”

Check out Alt-Jay’s latest below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live