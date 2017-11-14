Everything You Need To Know For Toast To The Troops Starring Kane Brown & Morgan Wallen

US*99 presents Toast to the Troops featuring Kane Brown with special guest Morgan Wallen.

The 3rd annual show will salute our men and women in uniform.

The event features acoustic performances from both artists showing our appreciation for all veteran’s, active military and first responders like police, fire, medical crews.

We’ll be streaming Kane Brown’s performance live at Joe’s on Weed St. in Chicago tonight at 9:30pm, brought to you by Straight Talk.

Here is all the information you need for tomorrow’s show:

When – Tuesday, November 14th

Where – Joe’s Bar, 940 West Weed Street in Chicago

Age – 21 and above

6:30pm – Doors Open For Ticket Holders

7:30pm – Doors Open For Non-Ticket Holders

8:00pm – Morgan Wallen

9:15pm – Kane Brown

No ticket is required to attend but ticket holders will be given priority access from 6:30pm – 7:30pm. Everyone must be 21+.

Parking

We provide valet parking for $14 during operating hours. Street parking is extremely limited near Joe’s. Pay lots are in the area and their price ranges from $10-$20 depending on the day of the week and length of your stay. If you are planning to take public transportation, it is the North Ave Bus/ Red Line North Ave Stop!