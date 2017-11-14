Ed Sheeran on Taylor Swift’s ‘Dress’: It Wasn’t Me

Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift
Photo: Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

With the arrival of a new Taylor Swift album, a new spiral of theories regarding the real-life stories behind the lyrics begins.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’

Among the hotly debated new Swift songs is “Dress,” the sultry track that details a passionate (and sexual) relationship.

A legion of Swifties quickly singled out the singer’s longtime friend, Ed Sheeran as the guy.

When queried about the song lyrics during an interview, Sheeran attempted to quell the rumors.

“I don’t think it is [about me],” he says in a new video interview, blushing. “I think if you read into it… it’s not… you know, because she mentions someone with a buzzcut haircut, and I’ve never had a buzzcut haircut.”

Sheeran handles the moment like a champ, but it’s pretty obvious that was not a question he was expecting to answer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live