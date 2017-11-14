Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Brett Young Added to Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa

Filed Under: Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Luke Bryan has revealed a new slew of stars for Crash My Playa 2018.

Previously announced headliners Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt will be joined by Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch and Brett Young.

Luke Bryan’s annual all-inclusive festival vacation descends on Mexico’s Riviera Maya over the Jan. 17-20 weekend.

“Crash My Playa is gonna be a good one,” Bryan wrote on social media. “Say hello to the 2018 lineup.” See the tweet below.

