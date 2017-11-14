LCD Soundsystem Extend Tour Dates Through June

By Hayden Wright

LCD Soundsystem have toured the world with their hit album American Dream, and the band just extended the dates through June. Starting tonight (Nov. 14), the Soundsystem will play seven California dates followed by multi-night stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Aspen, Colorado. In addition, they’ll play Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil followed by dates in the U.K. and Europe.

Related: LCD Soundsystem Go Retro in New ‘Tonite’ Video

In April, frontman James Murphy told Crack what motivated him to move forward with the comeback album.

“Calling anything American Dream right now seems insane which I really love,” he said. “It’s not purely ironic. I mean if I have to review myself, my father was quite a humble working-class Irish guy from Boston. Pretty quickly it went from my family being very far from any artistic or cultured place, to me being a well-read, 47-year-old who travels the world and makes music. I do believe it’s a kind of an exceptional American dream.”

Here’s a full list of dates:

Nov. 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Nov. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Nov. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Dec. 02 – Montréal, Québec @ Place Bell

Dec. 03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

Dec. 05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Dec. 06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Dec. 07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Dec. 08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

Dec. 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec. 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec. 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec. 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec. 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec. 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Jan. 25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

Jan. 26 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

Jan. 27 – Aspen, CO @ X Games Aspen 2018

Mar. 16 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

Mar. 18 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Mar. 23 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil

Mar. 25 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estéreo Picnic

May 25 – London, England @ All Points Festival

May 27 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Galvanizers Yard

May 30 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

Jun. 05 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

Jun. 09 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Neumunster Abbey

Jun. 19 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseum

Jun. 20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseum