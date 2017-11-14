LCD Soundsystem Extend Tour Dates Through June

By Hayden Wright
LCD Soundsystem have toured the world with their hit album American Dream, and the band just extended the dates through June. Starting tonight (Nov. 14), the Soundsystem will play seven California dates followed by multi-night stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Aspen, Colorado. In addition, they’ll play Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil followed by dates in the U.K. and Europe.
In April, frontman James Murphy told Crack what motivated him to move forward with the comeback album.
“Calling anything American Dream right now seems insane which I really love,” he said. “It’s not purely ironic. I mean if I have to review myself, my father was quite a humble working-class Irish guy from Boston. Pretty quickly it went from my family being very far from any artistic or cultured place, to me being a well-read, 47-year-old who travels the world and makes music. I do believe it’s a kind of an exceptional American dream.”
Here’s a full list of dates:
Nov. 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Dec. 02 – Montréal, Québec @ Place Bell
Dec. 03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre
Dec. 05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Dec. 06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Dec. 07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Dec. 08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
Dec. 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec. 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec. 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec. 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec. 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec. 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Jan. 25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
Jan. 26 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
Jan. 27 – Aspen, CO @ X Games Aspen 2018
Mar. 16 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
Mar. 18 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
Mar. 23 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil
Mar. 25 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estéreo Picnic
May 25 – London, England @ All Points Festival
May 27 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Galvanizers Yard
May 30 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
Jun. 05 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle
Jun. 09 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Neumunster Abbey
Jun. 19 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseum
Jun. 20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseum